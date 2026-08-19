Drew Gilbert News: Idle against lefty
Gilbert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
After starting each of the last three games, the left-handed-hitting Gilbert will head to the bench while southpaw Parker Messick takes the hill for the Guardians. Jonah Cox will spell Gilbert in center field and bat leadoff.
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