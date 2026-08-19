Drew Gilbert headshot

Drew Gilbert News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Gilbert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

After starting each of the last three games, the left-handed-hitting Gilbert will head to the bench while southpaw Parker Messick takes the hill for the Guardians. Jonah Cox will spell Gilbert in center field and bat leadoff.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Gilbert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Gilbert See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
MLB
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Jason Collette
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago