Drew Gilbert headshot

Drew Gilbert News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:18am

Gilbert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With southpaw Nick Lodolo toeing the rubber for the Reds, Gilbert will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed batters Nate Furman, Jung Hoo Lee (elbow) and Drew Cavanaugh. Jonah Cox will spell Gilbert in center field and will bat leadoff.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Gilbert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Gilbert See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
MLB
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Jason Collette
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago