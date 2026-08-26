Drew Gilbert News: Idle against southpaw

Gilbert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With southpaw Nick Lodolo toeing the rubber for the Reds, Gilbert will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed batters Nate Furman, Jung Hoo Lee (elbow) and Drew Cavanaugh. Jonah Cox will spell Gilbert in center field and will bat leadoff.