Drew Gilbert News: Idle for series finale
Gilbert is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
The Giants will hold the left-handed-hitting Gilbert out of the starting nine for the second time in the series while the Rays send another southpaw starter (Steven Matz) to the bump. Jerar Encarnacion will replace Gilbert in the San Francisco outfield, covering right while batting eighth.
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