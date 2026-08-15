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Drew Gilbert News: Leads offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Gilbert went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Gilbert set the tone from the leadoff spot, launching a solo shot in the third inning before adding a two-run single in the fourth. While it's a small sample size, the 24-year-old has tallied three extra-base hits and driven in seven runs over his past five games. On the season, he's slashing .243/.330/.376 with six homers, 28 RBI, 34 runs scored and a stolen base across 293 plate appearances.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
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