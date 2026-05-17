Drew Gilbert News: Multi-hit effort in win
Gilbert went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.
After going 0-for-5 with a walk over his previous two outings and sitting out Friday's loss to the Athletics, Gilbert bounced back in Saturday's victory. The outfielder recorded his first triple of the season in the fourth inning and added a double in the ninth, marking his first multi-hit effort since April 30. Although Harrison Bader is back in the lineup, Gilbert should continue seeing increased opportunities with Heliot Ramos (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Gilbert See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Gilbert See More