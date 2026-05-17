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Drew Gilbert News: Multi-hit effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 9:33am

Gilbert went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

After going 0-for-5 with a walk over his previous two outings and sitting out Friday's loss to the Athletics, Gilbert bounced back in Saturday's victory. The outfielder recorded his first triple of the season in the fourth inning and added a double in the ninth, marking his first multi-hit effort since April 30. Although Harrison Bader is back in the lineup, Gilbert should continue seeing increased opportunities with Heliot Ramos (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
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