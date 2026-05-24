Drew Gilbert News: Not starting against lefty

Gilbert is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

The left-handed-hitting Gilbert will hit the bench with southpaw Noah Schultz on the hill for Chicago, paving the way for Victor Bericoto to pick up a start in right field. Gilbert had started in each of the Giants' last four games against right-handed pitching and should be able to hold down a strong-side platoon role in the outfield until either Jung Hoo Lee (back) or Heliot Ramos (quadriceps) returns from the injured list.