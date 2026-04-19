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Drew Gilbert News: Receiving steady playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Gilbert will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Nationals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

While the Giants could hold him out of the lineup against some left-handed pitchers, Gilbert appears to have taken control of a regular starting role in the outfield against right-handed pitchers while San Francisco is without Harrison Bader (hamstring). Since being called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday in the wake of Bader's placement on the injured list, Gilbert has now been included in the lineup in five straight games. Over his first four starts, Gilbert went 3-for-12 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and an additional run.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
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