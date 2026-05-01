Drew Gilbert headshot

Drew Gilbert News: Season-high three hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Gilbert went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored during Thursday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Phillies in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

After striking out in his lone plate appearance during the first game of the doubleheader, a 3-2 loss, Gilbert started in center field in Game 2. He racked up a season-high three hits, including a double in the sixth inning that led to him scoring. The 25-year-old outfielder has been a productive contributor at the plate for San Francisco in Harrison Bader's (hamstring) absence. Through 14 outings this season, Gilbert is slashing .279/.311/.442 with five RBI, five runs scored and two home runs in 46 plate appearances.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
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