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Drew Gilbert News: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Gilbert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Brewers are sending left-hander Robert Gasser to the bump, so the left-handed hitting Gilbert will ride the pine. San Francisco will send out Casey Schmitt, Jung Hoo Lee and Victor Bericoto to make up the outfield.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
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