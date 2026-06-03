Drew Gilbert News: Sitting out Wednesday
Gilbert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
The Brewers are sending left-hander Robert Gasser to the bump, so the left-handed hitting Gilbert will ride the pine. San Francisco will send out Casey Schmitt, Jung Hoo Lee and Victor Bericoto to make up the outfield.
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