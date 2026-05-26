Drew Gilbert News: Sitting versus lefty
Gilbert is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks are sending southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound, so the left-handed hitting Gilbert will take a seat. The Giants have Jesus Rodriguez, Harrison Bader and Victor Bericoto manning their outfield Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Gilbert See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week16 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Gilbert See More