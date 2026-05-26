Drew Gilbert headshot

Drew Gilbert News: Sitting versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Gilbert is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound, so the left-handed hitting Gilbert will take a seat. The Giants have Jesus Rodriguez, Harrison Bader and Victor Bericoto manning their outfield Tuesday.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Gilbert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Gilbert See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago