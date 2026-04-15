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Drew Gilbert News: Summoned to big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

The Giants recalled Gilbert from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

With San Francisco moving two outfielders in Harrison Bader (hamstring) and Jared Oliva (wrist) to the injured list, Gilbert and Will Brennan were summoned from Triple-A to restore some depth to the position group. Bader had been making regular starts prior to getting hurt, so his move to the IL could clear the way for either Gilbert or Brennan -- both of whom are left-handed hitters -- to claim a strong-side platoon role in the outfield. At Triple-A, Brennan (.956 OPS in 54 plate appearances) had been outperforming Gilbert (.289/.389/.400 slash line, 8.9 percent strikeout rate in 56 plate appearances) to begin the season.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
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