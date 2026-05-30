Drew Gilbert News: Swats third homer

Gilbert went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a double in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday.

Colorado got off to an 8-0 lead before Gilbert finally put the Giants in the scoring column with a two-run blast in the eighth inning. The long ball was his first since April 25 -- a span of 29 games. Gilbert batted just .227 during the power drought, recording only five RBI and no stolen bases. With just six home runs and one theft through 225 career MLB plate appearances, Gilbert hasn't warranted much attention in fantasy.