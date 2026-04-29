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Drew Gilbert News: Taking seat versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Gilbert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on the hill for Philadelphia, the left-handed-hitting Gilbert will hit the bench while the Giants add an extra right-handed bat (Jerar Encarnacion) to their outfield. Gilbert had started in each of the Giants' previous 12 games, going 9-for-37 (.243 average) with two home runs, zero stolen bases, five RBI and four runs.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
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