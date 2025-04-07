Drew Gray Injury: Shelved with shoulder issue

High-A South Bend placed Gray on the 60-day injured list due to a shoulder injury, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Injuries have played a part in limiting Gray to 118 pro innings since he was drafted in the third round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. The 21-year-old lefty logged a 4.39 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 97:73 K:BB in 80 innings across 22 starts last year at High-A.