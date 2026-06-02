Drew Millas Injury: Exits early Tuesday
Millas was removed from Tuesday's game against the Marlins with an upper lip laceration, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.
Millas' helmet came off his head and bounced back into his face while he was sliding into third base in the sixth inning, causing his lip to start bleeding. He was removed by a trainer shortly afterward and can likely be considered day-to-day for now.
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