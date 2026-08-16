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Drew Millas Injury: Takes part in throwing and swinging

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 5:42am

Millas (finger) completed throwing from 90 feet, took dry swings on each side of the plate and hit off a tee approximately 20 times from each side during a comprehensive workout Friday, MLB.com reports.

The switch-hitting catcher is on the mend from an index finger fracture on his left (non-throwing) hand, which has kept him on the shelf since July 15. Since the All-Star break, Harry Ford has been filling in for Millas as the Nationals' No. 2 catcher behind Keibert Ruiz, with Ford having thus far submitted a .774 OPS over 55 plate appearances. Though Millas looks to be progressing in his recovery and may soon head out on a rehab assignment, he could be optioned to Triple-A Rochester or settle for the third spot on the depth chart with Washington once he's brought back from the injured list.

Drew Millas
Washington Nationals
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