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Drew Millas News: Part of timeshare with Ruiz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Millas will start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Keibert Ruiz was expected to open the season as the Nationals' clear No. 1 catcher, but he's instead been part of a timeshare at the position with Millas. The two backstops have alternated starts through Washington's first 12 games, but neither has separated himself from the other from a performance standpoint. Millas has maintained a .509 OPS through 21 plate appearances, while Ruiz owns a .563 OPS over 22 plate appearances.

Drew Millas
Washington Nationals
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