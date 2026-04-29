Drew Millas News: Taking seat Wednesday
Millas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Millas had started in three of the previous four games, but he'll give way to Keibert Ruiz on Wednesday. The playing time between the two backstops has been split fairly evenly throughout the season, with Ruiz drawing 16 starts to Millas' 15.
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