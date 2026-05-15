Drew Pomeranz headshot

Drew Pomeranz Injury: Anticipates minimum stay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Pomeranz (elbow) said Friday that he doesn't expect to need more than a minimum-length stay on the injured list, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Pomeranz landed on the injured list Wednesday with inflammation in his left elbow, but he said his injury isn't anything serious. Assuming the organization agrees with the timeline the 37-year-old laid out for himself, he'll return to the Angels' bullpen May 28.

Drew Pomeranz
Los Angeles Angels
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