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Drew Pomeranz Injury: Faces hitters Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Pomeranz (elbow) threw a live bullpen session Saturday, per MLB.com.

Pomeranz had previously been throwing bullpens, but this was his first time facing live hitters since he landed on the injured list May 13. The Angels and Pomeranz have each stated that the reliever isn't dealing with a major issue and have expressed hope that he'll be ready to return to the team's bullpen when first eligible May 28.

Drew Pomeranz
Los Angeles Angels
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