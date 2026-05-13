Drew Pomeranz headshot

Drew Pomeranz Injury: Headed to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 9:20am

The Angels placed Pomeranz on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to elbow inflammation.

Pomeranz appeared in relief for an inning Tuesday against Cleveland, which is presumably when he suffered the injury. The 37-year-old has made 17 appearances with a rocky 7.20 ERA this season. Ryan Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake as the corresponding move.

Drew Pomeranz
Los Angeles Angels
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