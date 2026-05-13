Drew Pomeranz Injury: Lands on injured list
The Angels placed Pomeranz on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to elbow inflammation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Pomeranz appeared in relief for an inning Tuesday against Cleveland, which is presumably when he suffered the injury. The 37-year-old has made 17 appearances with a rocky 7.20 ERA this season. Ryan Johnson was activated from the IL in a corresponding move.
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