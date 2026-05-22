Drew Pomeranz Injury: Throwing bullpens
Pomeranz (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Thursday, per MLB.com.
The BP was Pomeranz's second since landing on the 15-day injured list May 13. Manager Kurt Suzuki depicted the move as the result of the Angels being "cautious," and the veteran reliever indicated that he's in line for a minimum IL stay. Given that he's already tossed multiple bullpens, it still seems very feasible that Pomeranz will be activated when first eligible May 28.
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