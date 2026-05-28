Drew Pomeranz headshot

Drew Pomeranz News: Activated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

The Angels activated Pomeranz (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Pomeranz needed just a minimum absence while recovering from left elbow inflammation. He skipped a rehab assignment and will return to a setup role in the Angels' bullpen. Pomeranz has struggled this season, posting a 7.20 ERA and 12:8 K:BB over 15 frames.

Drew Pomeranz
Los Angeles Angels
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