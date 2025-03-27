Fantasy Baseball
Drew Pomeranz headshot

Drew Pomeranz News: Back in Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Pomeranz signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Pomeranz spent the spring with Seattle, allowing four runs in 7.2 innings, but he was released by the club Sunday. After testing the open market for a few days, the 36-year-old lefty will now return to the Mariners, though he's likely to only serve as depth for Triple-A Tacoma, given the fact he hasn't appeared in the majors since 2021.

