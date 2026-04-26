Drew Pomeranz News: Blows save chance

Pomeranz took a blown save in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning loss to the Royals, allowing one run on one hit over one-third of an inning. He didn't strike out or walk a batter.

Pomeranz was brought into a tough spot after Brent Suter allowed a two-out RBI single to Salvador Perez. The switch didn't work out, as Jac Caglianone tied the game with a two-run home run, sticking Pomeranz with his first blown save of the season. Over 11 appearances, Pomeranz has a 7.84 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB through 10.1 innings. The Angels designated Jordan Romano for assignment Sunday, but Pomeranz's performance has hardly been encouraging in the late innings. Kirby Yates (knee) is on a rehab assignment and would likely get the chance to close once he's off the injured list, relegating Pomeranz back to a set-up role if he can keep his spot on the major-league roster. Ben Joyce (shoulder) could also be in the long-term mix for saves, but he is still working his way back from a torn labrum.