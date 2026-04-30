Drew Pomeranz News: Continues to struggle

Pomeranz (0-3) took the loss against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while retiring only one batter in the 10th inning.

After the Angels were unable to push across a run in the top of the 10th, Pomeranz was tasked with keeping Chicago off the board in the bottom of the frame. He intentionally walked the first batter he faced, then walked another before giving up a walk-off single with one out. Pomeranz was considered a closer candidate after Jordan Romano was DFA'd on April 16, but the lefty has struggled mightily since then, giving up four runs on four hits (including three homers) while being charged with two blown saves and a loss over three outings. It wouldn't be surprising if the Angels look to other options for high-leverage work until Pomeranz gets back on track.