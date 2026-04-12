Drew Rasmussen News: Activated ahead of start
The Rays reinstated Rasmussen (personal) from the family medical emergency list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Yankees at Tropicana Field.
Rasmussen will be returning to the hill for his third start of the season and his first appearance since April 1. He had been previously been scheduled to start this past Tuesday against the Cubs, but he was scratched due to the imminent birth of his child. The Rays then placed Rasmussen on the paternity list before transferring him to the FME list Saturday, but he'll now be ready to pitch as Tampa Bay goes for a sweep of the Yankees. Tampa Bay optioned lefty Joe Rock to Triple-A Durham in order to reopen a spot on the 26-man active roster for Rasmussen.
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