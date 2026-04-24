Drew Rasmussen headshot

Drew Rasmussen News: Allows just one run in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Rasmussen (2-0) earned the victory Friday against the Twins, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six in six innings of work.

Rasmussen rebounded from his worst outing of the young season by shutting down the Twins offense to the tune of one run in six innings. The lone blemish was a home run surrendered to Brooks Lee, but the 30-year-old was sharp outside of that to make it four out of five starts on the year allowing one earned run or fewer. The right-hander is now 2-0 on the season with a 2.45 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched. His next scheduled appearance is set for Wednesday against the Guardians.

Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays
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