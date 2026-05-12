Drew Rasmussen headshot

Drew Rasmussen News: Continues strong campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Rasmussen (3-1) earned the win over Toronto on Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings.

Rasmussen got an early boost from his offense, which quickly gave him a 5-0 lead. The right-hander served up a three-run homer to Andres Gimenez in the bottom of the second inning to allow Toronto to climb back into the contest, but that ended up being the final time the Blue Jays scored while Rasmussen was on the mound. The veteran hurler finished with his second straight quality start and third over his past four outings. Rasmussen has given up three or fewer runs in all but one of his eight starts, and he holds a strong 3.16 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 43:7 K:BB over 42.2 innings on the season.

Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays
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