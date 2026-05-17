Drew Rasmussen News: Earns fourth win Sunday

Rasmussen (4-1) earned the win against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Rasmussen allowed two runs in the third inning but otherwise kept the Marlins in check despite generating just five whiffs on 93 pitches. The 30-year-old has now yielded three earned runs or fewer in eight of nine starts this season, with the lone exception being a four-run outing April 18. He'll carry a 3.19 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 45:9 K:BB across 48 frames into a road matchup against the Yankees next weekend.