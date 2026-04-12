Drew Rasmussen headshot

Drew Rasmussen News: Fans seven over six one-hit frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 9:34pm

Rasmussen (1-0) earned the win Sunday against the Yankees, allowing one hit and striking out seven batters without issuing any walks over six scoreless innings.

Rasmussen was activated from the family medical emergency list just in time to start Sunday's contest, his first since becoming a dad to his second child. The 30-year-old showed no signs of rust, twirling a gem in his return to the mound. The right-hander surrendered just one hit, walked nobody and struck out seven. His latest masterclass brings his season numbers down to a 1.13 ERA, 0.56 WHIP, 17 strikeouts and one walk in 18 innings pitched.

Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays
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