Drew Rasmussen News: Fans six in first loss of season

Rasmussen (2-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Rays were downed 3-1 by the Guardians, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander was lifted after 91 pitches (65 strikes) in a close game, but Tampa Bay's offense couldn't mount a comeback and get him off the hook for his first loss of 2026. Rasmussen did manage to keep the ball in the yard after serving up five homers in his first 25.2 innings this season, but that's been the only real issue for him. He'll take a 2.64 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB through 30.2 frames into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Blue Jays.