Drew Rasmussen headshot

Drew Rasmussen News: Goes on paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

The Rays placed Rasmussen (personal) on the paternity list Wednesday.

Rasmussen had been slated to start Tuesday's game against the Cubs, but he ended up being scratched hours before first pitch after his wife went into labor sooner than anticipated. Tampa Bay didn't have a player available to replace Rasmussen on the roster Tuesday and opted to wait until Wednesday to deactivate him, with Jesse Scholtens now being recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. Rasmussen will rejoin the Rays no later than Saturday, and he'll likely be in line to make a start at some point during the team's weekend home series versus the Yankees.

Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays
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