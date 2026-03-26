Drew Rasmussen headshot

Drew Rasmussen News: Hurls five strong innings in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Rasmussen didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out two.

It was a strong season debut overall for the right-hander, who was able to throw 73 pitches. It's worth noting that Rasmussen tossed 83 pitches in his final start of spring training a week ago, so it might have been a bit of a surprise to see him get pulled when he did Thursday. The Rays were careful about his workload in 2025 -- Rasmussen reached the 90-pitch mark just twice in 31 starts last season -- so his pitch count will remain worth monitoring in his next scheduled start in Milwaukee.

Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays
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