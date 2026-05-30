Drew Rasmussen News: Jumped early in second loss

Rasmussen (4-2) took the loss Saturday against the Angels, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out four.

The Angels got to Rasmussen right away, as Wade Meckler hit a grand slam in the opening frame to put the Rays in an early 4-0 hole. The 30-year-old right-hander at least managed to settle in a bit with three innings of one-run ball the rest of the way, but he still gave up a season-worst five runs in his second-shortest outing of the year. Rasmussen, who still sports a 3.36 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 55:12 K:BB over 59 innings, will be trying to get back on track next weekend against the Marlins in Miami.