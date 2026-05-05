Drew Rasmussen News: Limits Blue Jays on Tuesday

Rasmussen did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings.

Rasmussen ran into trouble early, surrendering a solo homer to Kazuma Okamoto in the first inning before allowing another run in the second via a trio of singles. The right-hander settled in from there and continued his workhorse-esque trend, now going at least five innings in six of his seven starts this season. One concern has been the long ball, as Rasmussen has already allowed six homers across those seven outings. Even so, he still owns a strong 2.95 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 37:6 K:BB on the year. The 30-year-old is scheduled to face Boston next, a lineup that has struggled to consistently score runs lately.