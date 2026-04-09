Drew Rasmussen News: May be cleared to start Saturday
Rasmussen (personal) is on track to be activated from the paternity list no later than Saturday and could start the Rays' game that day against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tampa Bay placed Rasmussen on the paternity list Wednesday, and he looks set to spend the maximum three days away from the team before rejoining the club Saturday. Steven Matz will draw the start in Friday's series opener, but Rasmussen could slot back into the rotation later in the weekend.
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