Drew Rasmussen News: May return to mound Saturday
Rasmussen is not expected to start until Saturday, at the earliest, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rasmussen is currently away from the Rays while on the paternity list, and the squad will turn to Steven Matz on the bump in Friday's series opener against the Yankees. The team optioned Jesse Scholtens to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, per Ryan Bass of Rays.tv, and Rasmussen could be activated in the near future. The right-hander appears to be on track to be an option on the mound for Saturday's matchup against New York, but nothing is set in stone quite yet.
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