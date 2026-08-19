Drew Rasmussen headshot

Drew Rasmussen News: Nabs win No. 13 on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Rasmussen (13-5) notched the win against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five.

The Rays scored seven runs through four innings, offering Rasmussen plenty of support to get the hurler credited with the win. The five runs allowed were his most since July 9 against the Yankees, but the right-hander still notably registered the win in a sixth straight start. Rasmussen will carry a stellar 3.01 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 138:25 K:BB over 134.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Tigers.

Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays
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