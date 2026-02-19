Drew Rasmussen headshot

Drew Rasmussen News: Named Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

The Rays have named Rasmussen their Opening Day starter, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rasmussen was excellent in 2025 in his first full season back from elbow surgery, collecting a 2.76 ERA and 127:37 K:BB over 150 innings covering 31 starts. He had his workload carefully monitored last season but should have the reins loosened in 2026. That said, given that Rasmussen has undergone three majors elbow surgeries, he's unlikely to ever be a workhorse. His Opening Day assignment will come March 26 in St. Louis.

Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays
