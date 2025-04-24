Fantasy Baseball
Drew Rasmussen News: Pitches five innings once again

Published on April 24, 2025

Rasmussen allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings Thursday against Arizona. He didn't factor into the decision.

Although Rasmussen did yield a season-high four runs and five hits, he still pitched at least five innings in his fifth straight start to open the campaign. The right-hander also gave up his first homer, a leadoff solo shot in the fifth frame to Tim Tawa, but it's been a steady beginning to the season overall. Rasmussen will be looking to reach the 90-pitch marker in his next scheduled outing against the Royals at home, where he'll boast a 2.10 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB over 25.2 innings.

