Drew Rasmussen headshot

Drew Rasmussen News: Prepping as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 8:07pm

Rasmussen threw live batting practice Wednesday and is preparing for the season as a starter, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rasmussen has been limited to only 24 total appearances across the last two seasons due to elbow issues, and he didn't pitch more than two innings in any outing in 2024 after returning to the mound in early August. However, he'll be set to work on a five-day starter's schedule throughout spring, something he believes will keep him healthier rather than potentially pitching back-to-back days out of the bullpen. The Rays have seven potential starters, so it is unclear how they will craft their rotation to begin the 2025 campaign.

Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays
