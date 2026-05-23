Drew Rasmussen News: Rays-Yankees postponed
Rasmussen and the Rays won't face the Yankees on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Saturday's contest will be made up during a doubleheader Sept. 22 in New York, and Rasmussen's next start will likely be pushed back to Sunday. The 30-year-old righty has already faced the Yankees once this season, giving up just one hit while striking out seven batters over six shutout innings April 12.
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