Drew Rasmussen News: Scratched from Tuesday's start
Rasmussen was scratched from his scheduled start against the Cubs on Tuesday due to the imminent birth of his child, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander will presumably be placed on the paternity list soon, which will allow him to be away from the team for up to three days. It's unclear when exactly the Rays plan to re-insert Rasmussen into the starting rotation, but his next outing seems likely to come this weekend versus the Yankees. Mason Englert is starting in his place Tuesday as Tampa Bay is opting for a bullpen game.
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