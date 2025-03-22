Drew Rasmussen News: Seems to have rotation spot

Rasmussen threw 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Rasmussen continues to ramp up, with Friday's outing marking his longest of the spring. He's been in a battle for the rotation spot for the last month, though Joe Boyle was demoted to Triple-A Durham on Saturday while Shane McClanahan (triceps) won't be ready to begin the season. That seemingly sets up Rasmussen to occupy a rotation spot.