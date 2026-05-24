Drew Rasmussen headshot

Drew Rasmussen News: Sharp again in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Rasmussen did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Yankees. He allowed five hits and one walk while striking out six over seven scoreless innings.

Rasmussen was excellent Sunday, blanking the Yankees for the second time already this season, though he'd ultimately come away with a no-decision in the Rays' shutout loss. The 30-year-old Rasmussen has held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in nine of his 10 starts this year. His ERA is down to 2.78 with a 0.98 WHIP and 51:10 K:BB across 55 innings. Rasmussen will look to keep rolling his next time out, currently lined to come at home against the Angels.

Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays
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