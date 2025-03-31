Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew Rasmussen headshot

Drew Rasmussen News: Shines with five two-hit innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Rasmussen (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two hits and no walks in five scoreless innings Monday against the Pirates. He struck out four.

Rasmussen was sharp in season debut Monday, scattering two singles against a Pittsburgh lineup that offered little to no resistance. The right-hander made just four starts (16 appearances) a year ago after missing most of 2023 due to an internal brace procedure, but he should serve as a full-time member of Tampa Bay's rotation this season. Rasmussen's next appearance is slated to come this weekend in Texas, which would be a tougher test.

Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now