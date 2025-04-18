Drew Rasmussen News: Takes loss despite strong outing

Rasmussen (1-1) took the loss against the Yankees on Friday. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out seven across 5.2 innings.

Rasmussen put together another strong performance Friday, tossing 84 pitches (of which 58 were strikes) while generating 17 whiffs and fanning seven batters for a second straight game. The RBI single that he gave up to Trent Grisham in the second inning was Rasmussen's only blemish, but he still came away with the loss due to the lack of run support from the Tampa Bay offense. Rasmussen has allowed only two runs across his four outings and sports a 0.82 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB in 20.2 innings. He's in line to face the Diamondbacks on the road next week, when he'll look to get back into the win column.