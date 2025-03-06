Drew Rasmussen News: Two innings in spring debut

Rasmussen threw two scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk in Monday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Rasmussen has dealt with elbow injuries across the last two seasons, severely limiting his innings. However, he's still being stretched out as a starter this spring and managed 29 pitches in his spring training debut. Per Adam Berry of MLB.com, manager Kevin Cash has stated the team will use common sense when monitoring Rasmussen's workload, which could mean he is initially used in shorter stints or his turn through the rotation is occasionally skipped.